Blood drives
American Red Cross
Noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moose Lodge 697, 1025 Wells St., South Haven.
Noon-5:45 p.m. Thursday, Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Highway, South Haven.
Noon-5:45 p.m. May 18, Lawton Evangelical Mennonite Church, 425 Nursery St., Lawton.
Versiti Blood Center
11 a.m.-4 p.m. today, Ascension-Borgess Lee Hospital, oncology room, 420 W. High St., Dowagiac.
7 a.m.-noon Sunday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
Noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
7 a.m.-noon May 17, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
2-6 p.m. May 18, Midway Baptist Church, event room, 7517 Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet.
Noon-7 p.m. May 20, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, 2710 Cleveland Ave., St. Joseph.
3-7 p.m. May 21, Anytime Fitness, workout area, 5643 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 112 pounds.
Berrien County records another COVID-19 death
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) on Thursday reported the county’s 21st death from COVID-19.
The death was a woman over the age of 70 who had underlying health conditions.
In addition, the county added 10 more confirmed positive cases over Wednesday, bringing the total to 354.
The county now has 210 people who have recovered from the virus.
As of Thursday morning there were nine people in the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 unit at Spectrum Health Lakeland and 12 people in the unit not in the ICU.
An additional five cases were recorded at West Woods of Niles on Wednesday, according to the state’s long-term care facility data.
Also, Van Buren County now has 73 cases, compared to the 68 reported Wednesday.
Cass County has 36 cases, one more from Wednesday. Each county still has two deaths each.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.