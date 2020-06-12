Berrien at 43 active COVID-19 cases
Berrien County added three COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with four recoveries. No deaths were recorded.
The county still has about 43 active cases, with two hospitalized at Spectrum Health Lakeland.
Van Buren County added no COVID-19 cases Thursday, keeping its overall total at 174.
Cass County added two cases, bringing it to 99 total cases.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release updated recovery totals today on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
The Berrien County Health Department, with Spectrum Health Lakeland, will hold its weekly Facebook Live update at 12:30 p.m. today at www.facebook.com/bchdmi.