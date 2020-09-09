NILES — Two people were taken to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash near Niles Tuesday.
It happened at about 6:15 a.m. on U.S. 12 near Worrell Street in Cass County’s Milton Township.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Sienicki, 37, of Niles, was driving east on U.S. 12 when he had a medical problem and crashed into a utility police. He and his passenger, Stacy Champagne, 41, of Niles, were taken by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries, police said. Both were wearing seat belts, according to police.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Niles police and Niles Township Fire Department.
The accident remains under investigation.