Coloma woman charged with embezzlement
ST. JOSEPH — A Coloma woman has been charged with embezzling $50,000 to $100,000 from Patterson Printing in Benton Harbor, where she worked.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic confirmed Thursday that Mary “Eilene” Vollrath, 58, of Coloma, is accused of embezzling $78,000.
She was arrested June 11 and arraigned last Friday, Sepic said. She is free on a $10,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing that has been set for June 25 in Berrien County Trial Court.
No other details about the allegations were available at this time.
Berrien County hits 60 COVID-19 deaths
The Berrien County Health Department announced three more COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 60.
The deaths Thursday were the first reported since last Tuesday, June 9.
In addition, Berrien County extended its local state of emergency Thursday, through July 10.
The BCHD reported seven new COVID-19 cases, and two additional recoveries, bringing the county to a total of 684 cases and 592 recoveries.
With the deaths and recoveries, the county stands at 32 active COVID-19 cases, an addition of two from Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating one COVID-19 patient, as of Thursday morning.
Van Buren County added no cases or deaths Thursday, while Cass County added just one new case.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release updated recovery totals today on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Area libraries start to reopen
Southwest Michigan libraries are gearing up to reopen after coronavirus pandemic closures, as well as engage in their summer reading programs.
The Bridgman Public Library will open for curbside services today. In addition, its summer reading program for adults, teens and children starts today. Information about the reading program, along with details on how and when to pick up material curbside are available at bridgmanlibrary.com or by calling 465-3663.
The Watervliet District Library opened for curbside services this week, and started its summer reading program. The library is planning free Zoom events, as well as offering book and craft pick up fro 11 a.m. to noon Mondays at Watervliet Middle School. For more information, visit watervlietlibrary.net, call 463-6382, or check the library’s Facebook page.
The Van Buren District Library is offering curbside service at all seven of its locations: Decatur, Bangor, Bloomingdale, Covert, Gobles, Lawrence and Mattawan. For more information about the library’s reopening procedures or general questions, visit www.vbdl.org or email info@vbdl.org.
The Eau Claire District Library will start offering some curbside services today. For more information, visit www.eauclaire.mich library.org.
Check with your local library if information regarding its services was not listed here, or in previous news coverage.