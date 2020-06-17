Berrien County ALPACT to host Floyd conversation
BENTON HARBOR — Berrien County ALPACT and the Interfaith Action Group are hosting a forum on the Death of George Floyd: A Community Conversation at 6 p.m. June 23.
The forum will be held via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speakers will discuss how Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis is relevant to Berrien County citizens and law enforcement agencies.
ALPACT (Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust) is committed to community well being and to fostering relationships between law enforcement and the community. The Interfaith Action Group is a diverse group of faith-based organizations devoted to social justice.
To register, send your name and email address to alpact southwest@gmail.com.
BH planners to consider medical marijuana permit
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor planning commissioners will hold a public hearing for a medical marijuana dispensary special use permit at 90 W. Main St. at 1 p.m. July 7.
The public hearing will be held virtually if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders are extended due to COVID-19.
Written comments can be sent via email to kthompson@cityofbentonharbormi.gov, or delivered to the drop box in front of city hall at 200 E. Wall St. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. July 6.
More information can be found at www.bhcity.us.
BH city commissioners to hold public hearing on budgetBENTON HARBOR — A public hearing on Benton Harbor’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year will be at 7 p.m. June 24 during a special city commission meeting.
The meeting will include a budget summary, millage rate request for the 2020-21 fiscal year and recommended budget amendments for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Meeting instructions and a copy of the budget will be on the city’s website before the meeting at www.bhcity.us.