Police probe suspicious package
DOWAGIAC — The area around Hale’s Hardware in Dowagiac was evacuated Wednesday morning while police investigated a report of a suspicious package.
The package was discovered sitting on a bench in front of the hardware store at about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Richard Behnke said the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called. Members of the squad X-rayed the package, and it was found to be empty. The incident remains under investigation.
Cass County deputies were assisted by the Dowagiac police and fire departments and state police.
MSU Steak & Suds event canceled
The Berrien County Michigan State University Alumni Association has canceled its annual Steak & Suds event due to uncertainty related to COVID-19.
“We looked forwarded to remembering the late Larry Smith, Steak & Suds co-founder this year, but it is not in the cards,” club President Bob Gerbel said in a news release. “We plan to have a doubly good party next year.”
The club asks that Berrien County Spartans consider making a contribution to the Berrien County MSU Alumni Endowed Scholarship Fund, in lieu of a ticket purchase.