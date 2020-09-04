2 injured in crash
DOWAGIAC — Two people were injured Thursday morning when one driver failed to yield to another on M-51 at Peavine Street in Cass County’s Pokagon Township, according to police.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported that a vehicle driven by Victoria Ruggel, 19, of Sodus, was attempting to cross M-51 on Peavine Street when she failed to yield and was struck by a vehicle driven south on M-51 by John Sypudt, 87, of Dowagiac.
It happened at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
Police said John Sypudt was not injured but his passenger, Beryle Fryman-Sypudt, 80, of Dowagaic and Ruggel both sustained minor injuries.
Fryman-Sypudt was taken to the hospital by Pride Care Ambulance and Ruggel refused treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital via personal vehicle, police said.
Pokagon Township Fire Department assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Thursday COVID-19 update
Berrien County added nine new COVID-19 cases, one new recovery and no new deaths Thursday.
This brings that county’s number of active cases to about 65, up from 57 on Wednesday and down from 87 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating eight COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. That’s up from seven on Wednesday and the same as last Thursday.
Van Buren County added four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Cass County added two. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release an updated tally of recovered individuals today at https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.
Cop car hit by motorist in Niles
NILES — A police officer and a civilian were injured Tuesday night when the civilian drove his car into the path of the police patrol car, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office reported.
It happened at about 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of S. 11th Street and Fort Street in Niles.
Police said Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Withington was traveling north on South 11th Street near Fort Street in a fully-marked patrol car when a car driven by John Paterson, 55, of Niles, turned left into his path and the cars collided.
Both drivers were taken by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service to Lakeland Hospital, Niles, for treatment of minor injuries.
Niles police are continuing to investigate the crash, Lt. Joshua Sutherland said.
LaSata to host Sept. 12 office hour outdoors
LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata has announced that she will be hosting an outdoor office hour opportunity for 21st District residents on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Carver Memorial Park in Three Oaks, according to a news release.
The event is open to residents to express their opinions or concerns about state government, or to request assistance with a state issue. Carver Memorial Park is at 111 S. Elm St. in Three Oaks.
LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, requested anyone planning on attending to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.
Residents unable to attend office hours may contact LaSata’s office at 517-373-6960, or by email at SenKLa Sata@Senate.Michigan.gov.
Folk song singalong rescheduled for Tuesday
THREE OAKS — The Harbor Country Singers’ third outdoor singalong has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The event at the Three Oaks Arts & Education Center, 14 Maple St., had been set for Aug. 27, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The public is invited to join in.
The School of American Music’s Donna Mitchell and Harbor Country Singers Producer Pat Putnam will lead the singing.
Guitarist Ron Spears will provide accompaniment, but other guitarists are invited to bring their instruments and play, too.
Attendees will be asked to socially distance themselves from others. Sanitized seating will be available, but attendees also can bring their own lawn chairs. Face shields will be available on request.
Sheet music and lyrics will be provided, though the ability to read music is not required.
Kokolesky to talk UFOs at Watervliet library
WATERVLIET — Watervliet District Library, 333 N. Main St., will host a virtual presentation on UFOs at 7 p.m. Thursday.
William Konkolesky, the state director of Michigan’s Mutual UFO Network for 16 years, will present “Best Recent UFOs.”
Konkolesky oversees a team of investigators who look into several hundred sighting reports annually within the state. He regularly delivers presentations at conferences, libraries and other venues on the topic of UFOs.
The event will be live, via Zoom, and is free to the public.
Check the library’s website, www.watervlietlibrary.net, and Facebook page for links to join.
For questions, or more information, email info@wdlib.org or call 463-6382.