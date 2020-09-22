Car hit by train, driver had fled
COLOMA — An unidentified driver had already fled the scene when his car was hit by a train Friday night near Coloma.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 9:30 p.m. on the CSX railroad crossing in the 3400 block of Pier Road near Lynch Road in Hagar Township. An unoccupied Cadillac sitting on the tracks was hit by an Amtrak train. Police said there were no injuries.
Witnesses told police that the railroad crossing lights were flashing, the crossing arms were down and the train was blowing its horn when the Cadillac left the road, got hung up on the tracks, and the driver got out of the vehicle before it was struck and ran from the scene.
Sheriff’s Lt. David Zizkovsky said there was considerable damage to the vehicle, and some damage to the Amtrak train. Police are continuing their investigation. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by state police, Amtrak police and a CSX maintenance crew.
Berrien records weekend COVID-19 death
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Berrien County over the weekend, according to state figures on Monday.
This brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 72.
In addition, Berrien County added 32 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Last weekend the county gained 17 new cases.
The Berrien County Health Department did not update its number of people recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, but the county gained 11 recoveries over Saturday and Sunday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating five COVID-19 patients Monday morning. That’s up from two on Friday and down from seven last Monday.
Van Buren County added 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Cass County added 18. No new deaths were reported in either county.
No outbreaks at any Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools were reported Monday by the state. An outbreak at a school is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households. This data, updated each Monday, can be found by clicking on “School-Related Outbreak Reporting” at michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Hearing slated for Oct. 6 on Benton Harbor marijuana permit
BENTON HARBOR — A public hearing on a proposed special use permit for NOBO Michigan to open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Benton Harbor will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 by the Benton Harbor Planning Commission.
NOBO is seeking the permit for 107 Water St. A public hearing on this request was tabled earlier this month because the city’s attorney wasn’t present.
City commissioners in June approved NOBO automatically receiving a license on Dec. 3 to open the provisioning center.
The hearing will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instructions on how to participate will be posted on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Benton Harbor Girls Academy ice cream social to be Thursday
ST. JOSEPH — The Benton Harbor Girls Academy is holding a Back to School and Recruitment Ice Cream Social 4-6 p.m. Thursday at 3830 M-139, St. Joseph.
To RSVP, call 925-9922.