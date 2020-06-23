BH officials to discuss budget priorities Wednesday
BENTON HARBOR — Residents will have the opportunity to deliver input regarding Benton Harbor’s budget priorities at the city’s budget hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The session will be held online.
If nothing is changed, the city’s 2020-21 budget will be $437,721 in the red, meaning the city will have to dip into its rainy day fund to balance the budget, City Manager Ellis Mitchell told members of the Personnel and Finance Committee on Monday.
Mitchell said that city department heads have submitted to him their wish lists, which include adding two public safety officers, two people to run the parks, two people to do public relations and two people in code enforcement, along with buying a street sweeper and a dump truck. If all that is done, he said the 2020-2021 budget would be $1.5 million in the red.
Instructions on how to join Wednesday’s meeting can be found on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Number of active COVID-19 cases continues to decline
Berrien County gained four new COVID-19 cases over the weekend while recording 10 recoveries.
The Berrien County Health Department reported Monday that there are now 693 total cases and 602 total recoveries.
With the 60 deaths in the county, there are now about 31 active cases, six less than on Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating two COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.
Van Buren County gained four COVID-19 cases over the weekend as well.
Van Buren now has a total of 193 cases, with about 63 of those active.
Cass County gained five cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 111. That’s about 41 active cases.