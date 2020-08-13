Police: Lee Twp. man shot, killed man from South Haven
PULLMAN — A 62-year-old man from Lee Township faces homicide charges in the alleged shooting death of a 50-year-old South Haven area man.
Robert Williams Eakins Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on two felony charges – homicide and felony firearm, according to a Allegan County Sheriff’s Department news release.
The criminal charges stem from the Aug. 8 death of Daniel Lee Banaszak at a residence in the 500 block of 55th Street in Lee Township.
Deputies responded at 6:15 p.m., to a shooting that was reported at the residence. When they arrived they found the shooting victim. Eakins was still at the residence and was taken into custody.
Berrien at 83 active COVID-19 cases
Berrien County added nine new COVID-19 cases and 13 new recoveries Wednesday. No new deaths were recorded.
With the deaths and recoveries, the county has about 83 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 87 on Tuesday and up from 80 last Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 13 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, up from 12 on Tuesday and up from nine last Wednesday.
As of Sunday, Berrien County had 3 percent of its COVID-19 tests coming back positive, averaging about 604 tests a day. Last week, the county was at about 4 percent.
Van Buren County had 3.3 percent of its tests coming back positive, as of Sunday, averaging about 245 tests a day.
Cass County had 4 percent of its tests coming back positive, averaging about 92 tests a day.
Cass County added five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and Van Buren County added three. Neither county recorded any new deaths.