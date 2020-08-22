I&M plans St. Joseph power outage early Sunday
ST. JOSEPH — A major portion of businesses and residential areas in St. Joseph will be without power early Sunday morning.
Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is planning a power interruption to complete maintenance work at the Langley/Ann Street booster station, the St. Joseph Department of Public Works reported Friday afternoon.
The outage is expected to last from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
The department of public works reminded drivers that traffic intersections with inoperable lights should be treated as a 4-way stop.
For more information about I&M power outages, visit www.indianamichiganpower.com/outages.
United Way issues self-guided equity challenge
ST. JOSEPH — The United Way of Southwest Michigan is challenging the community to a self-guided learning journey to learn about the history and impacts of racism and how it has shaped the lives of people in Southwest Michigan.
The 21-day Equity Challenge will run from Sept. 8-28.
Participants will get an email each day with a prompt and a short reading, video or audio file. They are then encouraged to take 10-15 minutes to consider the material in the prompt.
The daily prompts will explore many different facets of racism and how they intersect with other social and economic issues, as well as provide guidance on building a race equity culture and becoming an ally. The prompts also offer tools for the racial equity change process and ways to take action in the community.
To signup, and for more information, visit www.uwsm.org/21-day-equity-challenge.