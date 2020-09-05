The Area Agency on Aging’s Campus for Creative Aging has announced its upcoming online classes:
- 2 p.m. Wednesday: Health and Happiness Hour; register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/118656435593.
- 2 p.m. Thursday: There Really Is An App For That; www.eventbrite.com/e/113773772416.
- 2 p.m. Sept. 16: Healthy Cooking With Chris Flood; www.eventbrite.com/e/118619202227.
- 2 p.m. Sept. 29: Zoom 101; www.eventbrite.com/e/118023285825.
- 2 p.m. Sept. 30: Advanced Care Planning; www.eventbrite.com/e/118029177447.
- 2 p.m. Oct. 5: The Power of Podcasts; www.eventbrite.com/e/118022248723.
- 2 p.m. Oct. 7: Healthy Cooking With Chris Flood; www.eventbrite.com/e/117644398563.
- 2 p.m. Oct. 13: There Really Is An App For That; www.eventbrite.com/e/118023973883.
- 2 p.m. Oct. 21: Healthy Cooking With Chris Flood; www.eventbrite.com/e/117644653325.
Once participants register for a class, Eventbrite will email them a Zoom link.
For more information, visit campusforcreativeaging.org.