COVID-19 hospital admissions
drop ThursdayThe number of COVID-19 patients being treated for COVID-19 by Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped Thursday to just two.
COVID-19 hospital patients haven’t been below four since July.
This is down from six on Wednesday and nine last Thursday.
Berrien County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and three new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 83 active COVID-19 cases, up from 72 on Wednesday and 81 last Thursday.
Van Buren County added nine new COVID-19 cases Thursday and Cass County added eight. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release an updated tally of recovered individuals today at https://vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Still time to Paddle for a Purpose
An event to raise funds for Carol’s Hope, an addiction recovery resource center in Royalton Township, has gone virtual.
Paddle for a Purpose will be held this year during the date, time and location of your choice through the whole month of September. Participants can kayak, canoe, or paddleboard for two hours.
Registration is $25, and all proceeds will benefit Carol’s Hope, a nonprofit resource providing 24/7, free navigation to any person seeking addiction recovery resources.
Interested paddlers can visit https://carolshope.eventbrite.com to sign up. Should plans change or issues arise due to weather, participants can change the date of their paddle with no requirement to notify the event organizers.
Participants are all eligible for a goodie bag that includes a snack, marine whistle, foldable water bottle, and a gaiter style face/neck/head wrap. Local participants are encouraged to pick up their bag from Carol’s Hope, 4032 S. M-139, St. Joseph, and out of town participants can select to have it mailed.
Two men arrested on outstanding warrants in Van Buren
GRAND JUNCTION — Two men who had warrants out for their arrest have been apprehended by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s narcotics unit found Anthony Sams, 41, of Grand Junction and Michael Veldhuis, 33, of Pullman on Thursday at a home in the 09000 block of 57th Street, while conducting an investigation into alleged illegal narcotics activities.
Sams was wanted on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
After he was arrested, the homeowner was contacted and deputies found Veldhuis was inside the residence. Veldhuis, wanted on a charge of absconding from parole for an original charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, was taken into custody.
Both subjects were taken to Van Buren County Jail on their outstanding warrants.