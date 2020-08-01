Covert seeks renewal of 18 mills
COVERT — Covert Public Schools will be seeking a six-year renewal of the 18 mills it levies for non-homestead residences and businesses during Tuesday’s primary election.
“The funds generated through this millage represent an estimated $7 million for the district, or about 80 percent of the district’s total operating budget,” said District Superintendent Yolanda Brunt. “So it is imperative that t he people vote on Aug. 4.”
The non-homestead millage does not affect homeowners who use their homes as primary residences. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. or registered voters can vote by absentee ballot.
“The main two taxpayers that generate a large portion of this amount are Entergy Nuclear Palisades and New Covert Generating Company,” Brunt said. “Failure to pass the millage renewal would result in a significant loss in operating revenue for the school district beginning in 2021.”
I&M to conduct aerial inspections
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana Michigan Power will conduct aerial inspections of its high-voltage lines from a helicopter beginning Monday, according to a news release. The inspections help maintain the reliability of the electric transmission system.
The inspections will be in Southwest Michigan between Monday and Aug. 15.
I&M’s contractor will conduct the inspections from a red-and-white helicopter with the number N-88LH. The aircraft will fly about 50-100 feet above the lines at a speed of 40-45 mph, covering about 350 miles each day. During inspections, the helicopter may need to circle a single structure or area several times to check the condition of electrical equipment.
Flights are scheduled to occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weather delays could alter flight schedules. Customers with questions or concerns about aerial inspections should contact I&M at 800-311-4634.