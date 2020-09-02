SJ library to host series of ‘pop-up’ concerts
ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra will offer special “pop-up” concerts in September featuring members of the orchestra, according to a news release.
These concerts will be held Thursdays at 4 p.m. all this month in the garden at the St. Joseph library.
The concerts will be free of charge, though SMSO does ask patrons to consider a tax-deductible contribution.
The event will be limited to 50 attendees, who are asked to bring a chair or blanket.
Another big COVID-19 recovery day Tuesday
Tuesday seems to be the day for a high number of COVID-19 recoveries in Berrien County.
The county recorded 28 new recoveries Tuesday, and just eight new COVID-19 cases. Last Tuesday, the county recorded 29 recoveries and four cases.
With no new deaths recorded Tuesday, the number of active cases in the county dropped to 69. That’s down from 89 on Monday and 96 last Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. That’s down from eight on Monday and eight last Tuesday.
Van Buren County recorded eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Cass County recorded five. Neither county recorded any new COVID-19 deaths.