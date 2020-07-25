Dowagiac woman killed in golf cart crash
DOWAGIAC — A woman from Dowagiac was killed Friday afternoon when she was run over in her yard by her husband who was driving a golf cart, police reported.
Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that his office was called to 25333 67th St., Wayne Township around 1:30 p.m.
First responders arrived on scene and found that a woman had been run over in her yard by a golf cart driven by her husband. Responders tried to revive her without success.
The woman was identified as Patricia Corbidge, 79. Her husband is Edward Corbidge, 82, police said, who added that alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Along with Cass deputies, also responding were the Dowagiac Fire Department, Wayne Township firefighters, plus Pride Care ambulance.
Robinson named superintendent at Buchanan schools
BUCHANAN — Former Benton Harbor Area Schools Assistant Superintendent Patricia Robinson was named earlier this week as the superintendent of Buchanan Community Schools.
Her tentative start date is Aug. 1. She was chosen out of a pool of 23 applicants. Six candidates were interviewed and three participated in a second interview.
When contacted by phone, Robinson said she is very excited about the opportunity to serve.
Robinson worked for the Benton Harbor school district for over 20 years, starting as a teacher and ending as an assistant superintendent. She also served as the interim superintendent at least three times.
BH presents plan to spend CDBG money
BENTON HARBOR — Citizens can comment on Benton Harbor’s plan to spend federal Community Development Block Grant money during a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
The hearing will cover the annual action plan for $426,496 for the 2020 fiscal year, and $155,000 the city has chosen to reprogram from the 2019 fiscal year.
It will also cover the amended plan for the $250,905 the city is receiving in CDBG money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money is received through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The meeting, hosted by the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instructions on how to join the meeting can be found on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
For more information, contact Tracy-Ann Jennings, director of the Benton Harbor Community & Economic Development department, at 204-2776 or submit written comments to Community & Economic Development, 200 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor, 49022.
Meeting set to interview financial director candidate
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners will interview Maria Alexeychuk from LaPorte, Ind., to be the city’s financial director on Monday.
She is the owner of Alexeychuk & Company Public Accounting Firm.
The special meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Information on how to join the meeting can be found on the city’s website at www.bhcity.us.
Commissioners will also consider amending the city’s ordinances to allow golf carts at Jean Klock Park.