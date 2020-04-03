Van Buren County reports first COVID-19 death
Each county in Southwest Michigan has now experienced a death due to COVID-19.
Van Buren County reported its first death Thursday, according to the department’s online site. No details about the case were provided, and health officials there did not return phone calls.
The county has 12 positive cases, including the death, up from 10 reported Wednesday.
Berrien County reported its first death Monday. It now has 40 positive cases, including the death, up from 38 cases reported Wednesday.
Sixteen of those 40 cases have fully recovered, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Cass County reported its first death Tuesday.
The number of positive cases in Cass remains at six cases, including the death.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan .gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information, can be found at www.bchdmi.org and www.vbcassdhd.org/covid -19.
SHOUT announces Theatre Series lineup
SOUTH HAVEN — SHOUT for South Haven has announced the lineup for its third South Haven Theatre Series.
This year’s series includes:
“An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt” with Joe Wiegand: 7:30 p.m. May 15 in South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St.
“Sojourner Truth: The Legacy Lives On” with Sandra Jones: 7:30 p.m. June 27 at South Haven First United Methodist Church, 429 Michigan Ave.
“Frida ... A Self Portrait” with Vanessa Severo: 5 p.m. July 12 at the South Haven Center for the Arts, 600 Phoenix St.
“Warm Cheese” with Teresa Thome: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at South Haven First United Methodist Church.
“Grounded” with Gwendolyn Whiteside: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at South Haven First United Methodist Church.
For more information, visit shoutforsouthhaven .org.