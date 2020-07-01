Van Buren County gains additional COVID-19 death
Van Buren County now has seven total COVID-19 deaths after one more was reported Tuesday.
The county gained no new additional cases Tuesday, keeping it at 200 total cases – 68 active cases, plus deaths and recoveries.
Berrien County gained no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday either, but Cass County gained another six cases.
That brings Cass County’s total to 130, or about 47 active cases.
Berrien County did gain five recoveries Tuesday, bringing total recoveries to 626. With the recoveries and 60 deaths, the county is at about 32 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating two COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, one more than on Monday.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information, including testing sites, are updated daily at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
BH commissioners unanimously approve budget
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners unanimously approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget Monday after a three-hour meeting.
The budget includes having to dip into the city’s rainy day fund by $437,721 to make up for lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also includes an estimated $200,000 in savings due to city commissioners bringing trash collection in-house.
In addition, they approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, which ended Tuesday. That shows the city’s general fund ending $683,047 in the red, also due to the pandemic.
The original 2019-20 budget had the city $16,819 in the black.
Taking money out of the rainy day fund two years in a row will decrease it from almost $6 million to just under $5 million.