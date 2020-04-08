Area positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 64 in Berrien County Tuesday, up from 60 reported Monday.
The Berrien County Health Department reported that out of those cases, 33 have fully recovered. The county still has two recorded deaths.
Van Buren County now has 17 cases, up from 16 reported Monday. Cass County has nine positive cases, up from seven. Each county still has one death.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Lowe’s store closed to in-person sales
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lowe’s Home Improvement in Benton Township is closed except for online ordering and pick-up at this time, a manager confirmed Tuesday.
He declined to give further information and the corporation’s public relations office did not return a call requesting comment.
Benton Township Police Chief Brian Smit gave the store a cease and desist letter Saturday, ordering it to stop selling non-essential items, especially from the garden center.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered residents to stay home and businesses to only sell essential items to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with patients.
While the governor’s stay-at-home executive order is in place, home improvement stores are only allowed to supply goods to the general public that are “necessary to maintain and improve the safety, sanitation and essential operations of a residence,” and should have as few employees as needed to support those sales, according to a news release from Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Hagar Township looking to fill treasurer position
RIVERSIDE — The Hagar Township Board of Trustees is looking to appoint a township resident to its vacant treasurer position.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Marlene Davis at the end of March.
The treasures term is through the end of the year and the person appointed would have to run for election this November to keep the position.
Anyone interested in being considered for the appointment can send, or drop off, a letter and resume to Hagar Township Hall, 3900 Riverside Road, Riverside Michigan, 49084. It can be addressed to Township Supervisor Izzy DiMaggio.
The township would like the letters today. For more information, call DiMaggio at 849-0455.