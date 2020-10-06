No local school COVID-19 outbreaks from last week
Schools in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties had no COVID-19 outbreaks in the last week, according to data reported by the state Monday.
An outbreak is defined as two or more positive COVID-19 cases that were close contacts through the school community, but were not close contacts outside of school.
Also, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor announced Monday that it has suspended all programs at its Fettig Youth Campus until further notice due to a staff member with COVID-19 symptoms. The club reported that the staff member was awaiting test results and that the building would be cleaned and sanitized while it is closed.
Berrien County added 46 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new recoveries over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. No new deaths were reported.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 126 active cases. That’s up from 95 on Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 15 COVID-19 patients Monday morning. That’s up from 14 on Friday and nine last Monday.
Van Buren County added 17 cases over the weekend, while Cass County added 29. No new deaths were reported in either county.
Several board openings in St. Joseph Township
ST. JOSEPH — After accepting some resignations, the St. Joseph Township Board on Monday announced vacancies on two of its volunteer commissions.
The board also made some reappointments.
Stephanie Scott-Sims is resigning from the planning commission as of Nov. 1. Ken Bates, member, and Jim Seagren, alternate, are resigning from the Zoning Board of Appeals as of Nov. 1.
Any township resident interested in serving on those bodies should contact Township Manager Denise Cook at the township hall, 429-7703.
Also Monday, the township board reappointed Mimi Elwell and Patrice Rose as township representatives to the Maud Preston Palenske Memorial Library Board for a three-year term expiring Oct. 31, 2023.
The board also reappointed Ben Baker to the St. Joseph Township Planning Commission for a three-year term expiring Oct. 3, 2023.