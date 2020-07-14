COVID-19 cases continue increase locally
Berrien County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no new deaths and 19 recoveries.
This puts the county at about 108 active cases, up from the 74 the county had on Friday. The county hasn’t had over 100 active COVID-19 cases since late May.
Some of the additional cases came from Chalet of Niles – Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the state’s long-term care facility data.
Four more residents and seven more staff members tested positive for the virus since last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland is down to treating six COVID-19 patients, two less than on Friday.
Berrien County has about 3 percent of its COVID-19 tests coming back positive, while Van Buren County has about 2.3 percent and Cass County has about 4.7 percent.
Van Buren County gained six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The county is now at 242 total cases, with eight deaths.
Cass County gained 10 new cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 175. The county still has six deaths.
Local LWV group offers election info
The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties is urging voters to prepare for the upcoming Aug. 4 election by visiting www.VOTE411.org for election information.
VOTE411.org provides information on candidates and proposals, and helps voters find their polling places and check voting hours. Voters can also find their state or county district by searching their home address.
Every candidate on the Aug. 4 ballot has been invited to participate, to provide biographical information, and to write a response to the following question: “If elected, what will be your top two priorities and how would you address them?”
The league is further reminding voters that people can vote absentee for no reason in Michigan.