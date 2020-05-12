Ironman triathlon canceled for 2020
BENTON HARBOR — The Ironman 70.3 Steelhead triathlon, originally scheduled for June 28, will not take place in 2020.
The Ironman Group, which organizes all Ironman triathlons, announced in a news release Monday that the race was canceled and is expected to return in 2021.
The decision comes a week after race officials postponed the race, following the city of Benton Harbor’s announcement of the cancellation of all summer events at Jean Klock Park.
The park was set to host the Steelhead Triathlon for the 18th time in June. However, the city cited the increased number of COVID-19 cases on the west side of the state for canceling all festivals, concerts and events at the park.
All registered athletes of the 2020 triathlon will receive an email with further information.
Cook Unit 2 returned to service
BRIDGMAN — Cook Nuclear Plant’s Unit 2 was returned to service early Monday morning after being shut down since May 1.
The reactor was removed from service as a result of a small leak discovered on a pipe in the unit’s pressurizer spray system.
Repairs were made to the pressurizer spray system and Unit 2 was back up and running at 1:07 a.m. Monday.
Bangor man faces drug charges
BANGOR — A 45-year-old Bangor man faces drug-related charges after police officers observed an alleged drug deal occurring in town over the weekend.
The Bangor Police Department on Saturday received information about possible drug activity going on in the 1200 block of Greenhouse Road. During a surveillance of the area, officers observed an alleged drug deal occurring near a vehicle, according to Police Chief Tommy Simpson. The driver of the vehicle was told to stop. Officers saw suspected methamphetamine and obtained a search warrant. After receiving the warrant officers found suspected meth, scales and cash.
The man, whose name was not provided, was arrested and taken to Van Buren County Jail. Bangor Police were assisted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Coloma schools buys van to aid in food delivery
COLOMA — Coloma Community Schools will soon add a new vehicle to its fleet.
The school board approved buying a van for the food services department at its meeting Monday night.
The van will aid in the delivery of meals to students in the district during the coronavirus closure of schools.
Superintendent Dave Ehlers said while buses have been used for this so far, the van will be more useful for delivery to students who live in farther out areas.
The $32,000 for the van will come out of the food service budget.
Ehlers said the district has served about 90,000 meals since the start of the school closure.