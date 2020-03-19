BC Sheriff’s Office records lobby closed
ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that its records lobbies in St. Joseph and Niles will be closed from now until at least April 6, out of an abundance of caution and an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office reported in a news release that during this shutdown, records department employees will continue to work at the sheriff’s office and will be available by telephone, email and fax.
Obtaining a pistol purchase permit, sex offender registrant updates and fingerprinting are all postponed until the records lobbies re-open.
Pistol sales records and licenses to purchase can be mailed when they are completed and the gun has been purchased to: Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Records Department, 919 Port St., St. Joseph MI 49085.
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, along with most requests for information, can be handled by mail, by fax to (269) 982-8650, or by email at sdrecords@ berriencounty.org.
For general questions, call 983-7141 Ext. 7211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Martin’s reserves morning hours for older shoppers
ST. JOSEPH — Martin’s Super Markets, with locations in Indiana and Michigan, announced Wednesday that it will reserve morning hours for older shoppers on Tuesday and Thursdays.
From 7 to 9 a.m., Martin’s is asking younger customers not to shop so that the store can offer extra assistance to shoppers over the age of 60.
Martin’s Side Door Deli Café entrances will be open to all ages for those that want to pick up coffee and/or a lunch to go.
In addition to the special hours, Martin’s “Groceries to Go” service is waiving the shopping fee for seniors placing orders March 22 to 31.
March 25 is a designated seniors only order day. Martin’s asks that younger shoppers select other pickup days in order to have all available time slots available for seniors. Complete details are at www.martinsgroceriestogo.com.
Martin’s has also put limits on some items including milk, eggs, bread and certain meat products. Customers should see their store for details, as availabilities will vary by location.