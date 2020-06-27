Forum on systemic racism rescheduled for Thursday
ST. JOSEPH — Due to bad weather, a forum to discuss ways policies can be changed to stop systemic racism in Berrien County was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.
The forum was originally to be held Friday evening.
Next Thursday, Law enforcement leaders from throughout the county will be at the Berrien County Community and Police Forum to answer questions, according to Gwen Swanigan, the sponsor of the forum through the S.H.A.R.P. Foundation.
She said chairs will be placed 6 feet apart and participants are asked to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
More information can be found on the “Berrien County Community and Police Forum For Justice” event page on Facebook.
Teddy bear picnic set for July 10 in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Historical Association is celebrating National Teddy Bear Picnic Day at noon July 10 with a picnic.
Refreshments will be served at this free event in the shadow of the 1839 Courthouse at 313 N. Cass St., Berrien Springs.
In case of rain, the picnic will be held July 11 at the same time.
Families are encouraged to bring their own lunches, blankets and favorite dolly, teddy or action figure.
Old-fashioned toys will be on display inside the sheriff’s residence. On the Docket Books and Gifts will be open as well.
The BCHA will follow social distancing guidelines for this event and will turn away anyone who appears sick.