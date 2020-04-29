Krasl will soon make decision on art fair
ST. JOSEPH — The No. 1 item on the Krasl Art Center’s Board of Directors meeting agenda next week will be whether or not to cancel or make any changes to the 2020 Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff due to the coronavirus.
“We feel a very strong sense of responsibility to the artists, and also to the community, to make sure people are safe,” said Julia Gourley, executive director of the Krasl Art Center, in a Facebook video Monday night.
The 59th Annual Krasl Art Fair is set for July 11-12 and, if it is held, will feature the artwork of 200 artists from around the country.
Gourley said if there is a change to the art fair, Krasl officials will get the word out.
“Or we’ll be moving full steam ahead,” she said.
No St. Joseph Memorial Day Parade
ST. JOSEPH — Due to the latest developments regarding the coronavirus, the Memorial Day Parade, scheduled for Friday, May 22, has been canceled.
Amy Zapal, executive director at St. Joseph Today, said in a news release that “The health of our visitors, residents and members is critical to St. Joe Today. With the wellbeing of our community in mind, we have decided to cancel the Memorial Day Parade.”
She added, “This decision was not made lightly. We will continue to monitor the situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and other upcoming SJT events.”
15th death reported in Berrien
The Berrien County Health Department reported an additional death Tuesday from COVID-19.
The person was a woman over the age of 90 who had underlying medical conditions. This brings the county’s death toll to 15.
In addition, the health department reported the county now has 232 confirmed positive cases, up from 217 reported Monday.
The county now has 163 people who have recovered, up from 146 reported Monday.
Presumed positive cases are hovering around 166, an increase of one from Monday.
Van Buren County now has 43 confirmed cases. The small jump from the 36 cases reported Monday is contributed to expanded testing.
Cass County gained no additional positive cases from Monday.
Both counties still have two deaths a piece, while a total of 11 people recovered.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Harbor Shores open for golfing Friday
BENTON HARBOR — Harbor Shores Golf Course will open for the season Friday.
The course’s facilities will be closed and all social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control will be in effect.
Walk the course for $75. Call the pro shop at 927-4653 to book a tee time, or go online to www.harborshoresresort.com.