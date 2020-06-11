Van Buren County added 16 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, one of the biggest one-day totals the county has had since the start the coronavirus pandemic.
A private gathering that had 10 or more people at it was the cause for the spike, according to the Van Buren Cass District Health Department.
This jump brought the cumulative case count for Van Buren County to 174. The county still has recorded six deaths.
Cass County added two cases Wednesday, bring it up to 97 total cases. It still has fourth deaths.
Berrien County added just one COVID-19 case Wednesday and no deaths or recoveries were reported.
This brings the county to 664 cases, 563 recoveries and 57 deaths.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating three patients Wednesday morning, one less than on Tuesday.
Rite Aid announced Wednesday that it will be opening up another COVID-19 testing site in Niles this week.
The Niles testing location, 11 S. 11th St., is in addition to its Bridgman location.
To get tested at Rite Aid, for free, visit www.riteaid.com to set up an appointment.