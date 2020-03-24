Antiques on the Bluff pushed back
ST. JOSEPH — Due to the latest developments regarding the coronavirus, the first Antiques on the Bluff show of the year has been canceled.
The first show was scheduled for May 3.
“The health of our visitors, residents and members is critical to St. Joe Today,” said Amy Zapal, executive director at St. Joseph Today. “This decision was not made lightly. While we will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19, the rest of the Antiques on the Bluff season will happen as planned.”
The 2020 Antiques on the Bluff season is now set to start on June 7.
Benton Harbor woman struck by train, injured
BATTLE CREEK — A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when she was hit by a freight train.
The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Monday, near the 15000 block of Fort Custer Drive, which is about eight miles west of Battle Creek.
Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say the Benton Harbor woman, who was not identified, had fallen on the rail road tracks when she was struck by the train.
She was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with serious injuries.
– Mlive