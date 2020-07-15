Poor conditions again hinder search for missing man
SOUTH HAVEN — Rescue workers continued their efforts on Tuesday to find a 20-year-old Lansing man who disappeared into the waters of Lake Michigan Sunday evening near North Beach. But weather conditions once again hindered efforts to do so.
“Due to poor visibility we are using drones only today,” said Brandon Hinz, executive administrator and fire chief for South Haven Area Emergency Services, on Tuesday. “Tomorrow, if conditions improve, we’ll dive again.”
After an exhaustive 15-hour effort Monday by multiple police and fire agencies to find the missing 20-year-old man, the recovery efforts were called off at 10 p.m. As of Tuesday, the name of the presumed drowning victim had not yet been released.