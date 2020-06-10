Car crashes into house, several injured
NILES — Five people were injured Monday when the car they were in crashed into a house at Thomson and Dick Streets in Cass County’s Howard Township.
Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said the homeowner, 59-year-old Carolyn Holloway, was standing outside the house and was not injured.
Behnke said it was about 3:15 p.m. Monday when Juan Villafana, 17, of Niles, was traveling east on Thompson Road and lost control of his car, ran off the road and drove into the side of the residence.
Police said Villafana and four juveniles in the car with him were taken to Lakeland Hospital, Niles, by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service. Behnke said no drugs or alcohol were involved, and all occupants of the vehicle wore seat belts. The accident remains under investigation.
Police were assisted by the Howard Township Fire Department.
Fennville woman killed in Casco Township crash
SOUTH HAVEN — A 39-year-old Fennville area woman died early Tuesday morning from injuries she suffered in a car crash.
Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the crash scene at 5:30 a.m. on 62nd Street, just south of 109th Avenue in Casco Township. Deputies report that it appears the driver was northbound on 62nd Street when she lost control of her vehicle, which overturned, ejecting her from it. The woman, whose name was not released, died at the scene of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by South Haven Area Emergency Services and Michigan State Police.