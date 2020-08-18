Four area COVID-19 deaths recorded over weekend
Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties all recorded COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
Berrien recorded one, Cass recorded one and Van Buren recorded two.
This brings Berrien County’s death toll to 68, Cass County’s to 14 and Van Buren County’s to 12.
Health officials have said deaths will follow spikes in new COVID-19 cases, like the three-county region saw in late July.
In addition, over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Berrien County added 36 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new recoveries.
That brings the county’s active case count to about 111, up from 96 on Friday and 103 last Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating six COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, that’s down from seven on Friday and 12 last Monday.
Cass Count added 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Van Buren County added 13.
Officials investigating infant death
BENTON TOWNSHIP — A 4-month-old boy died Sunday after being taken to the hospital because he was not breathing.
Benton Township Police and Medic 1 Ambulance responded to the call at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Blossom Lane, according to a news release.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, where he was later pronounced dead. No other details of the child’s death have been released.
The incident is being investigated by the Benton Township Police Department, Western Michigan University Medical Examiners Office, and Child Protective Services.
Crash follows police pursuit in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR — A 40-year-old Benton Harbor man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase and crashing into several parked vehicles and a tree.
The pursuit began at about 2 a.m. when Berrien County sheriff’s deputies were on a traffic stop on M-139 near Empire Avenue in Benton Township, according to a news release.
The deputies were inside their patrol vehicle when a car came up from behind them, slammed on the brakes and came to a screeching halt, almost hitting the marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.
The driver then allegedly drove away and the deputies attempted to stop him. The driver ran the stoplight at Main Street and Pine Street, then lost control in the 200 block of Pine Street hitting parked vehicles in a driveway, then a tree.
Firefighters had to extract the man from the vehicle and he was taken to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
The incident is still under investigation. Police reported alcohol appeared to be a factor.