Man allegedly shoots gun in occupied home
SOUTH HAVEN — A 21-year-old Covert man is in Van Buren County Jail after allegedly shooting a gun at a home, occupied by people, in South Haven Township Tuesday morning.
The incident was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 21000 block of M-140 Hwy., according to a news release from the South Haven Police Department.
The residence had been struck by gunfire “numerous” times, according to police, however no one inside the home suffered injuries.
When police were called to the home, Sgt. Adam DeBoer saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. He stopped the vehicle a short distance away, conducted a search of the vehicle and found firearms and ammunition consistent with the spent ammunition recovered at the scene, according to the news release.
Police did not release the man’s name. Charges are pending from the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office.
COVID-19 active cases unchanged Tuesday
Berrien County added three new COVID-19 cases and three new recoveries Tuesday.
There are now 696 cumulative cases and 605 total recoveries.
The county still has 60 deaths and Spectrum Health Lakeland is still treating two COVID-19 patients.
Van Buren County gained no cases Tuesday, while Cass County gained two. No new deaths were reported in either county.
Cass County now has 113 cumulative cases.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information are updated daily at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.