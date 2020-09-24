Wednesday COVID-19 update
Berrien County recorded four new COVID-19 cases and 14 new recoveries Wednesday.
No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 97 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 107 on Tuesday and up from 72 last Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients Wednesday, the same as on Tuesday and one more than last Wednesday.
Van Buren County added no new COVID-19 cases or deaths for the second day in a row Wednesday, while Cass County recorded 10 new cases.
Signups open for 10th Rake A Difference event
Each year for the last 10 years, hundreds of volunteers have fanned out across Southwest Michigan to help seniors clean up outside before winter hits.
This year’s Rake A Difference event, organized by United Way of Southwest Michigan will take place Nov. 12.
Volunteers, working as teams, will help seniors in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties rake and bag leaves and clean gutters.
The service is free for those age 60 and older, who are unable to perform yard work and can’t afford to pay for services. Seniors are helped on a first-come, first-served basis, dependent on the number of volunteers available.
Volunteers and seniors can sign up at uwsm.org/rake-a-difference. Seniors can also sign up by calling 932-3554. The deadline for both is Oct. 16.
For more information, visit uwsm.org/rake-a-difference.