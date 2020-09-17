Berrien County online auction underway
ST. JOSEPH — Bidding has started on the almost 200 properties being auctioned off in Berrien County due to the non-payment of property taxes for at least three years in a row.
A link to the properties can be found at www.berriencounty.org/823/Land-Auction.
Berrien County Treasurer Shelly Weich said the live part of the online auction will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26.
The county contracted with Tax-Sale.info to auction off the properties online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lowest bids accepted will cover back taxes plus fees and costs. She said that a second auction will be held Nov. 3 for properties that don’t sell. The starting bid for properties at the second auction is $50.
Wednesday COVID-19 update
Berrien County added 15 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new recoveries Wednesday.
No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county had about 72 active COVID-19 cases – up slightly from 68 on Tuesday and down slightly from 78 last Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating six COVID-19 patients Wednesday morning. That’s up from five on Tuesday and down from eight last Wednesday.
Van Buren County added three COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Cass County added eight. No new deaths were recorded in either county.