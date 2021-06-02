COVID recoveries soar over weekend
Berrien County recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases and 175 new recoveries over Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
No new deaths were recorded.
This brought the number of active cases in the county down to about 515. Last Tuesday, the county was at about 745 active cases.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland were at about 15 a day over the weekend, and dropped to 11 on Tuesday morning. Last Tuesday, the hospital reported having 15 COVID-positive patients admitted.
During the same four days, Van Buren County recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases and Cass County recorded seven. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
The state on Monday reported no recent COVID-19 outbreaks at any Berrien, Cass or Van Buren school districts.
Lakeland offering walk-in COVID vaccines
ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at four new locations.
Pfizer vaccines (12 and up) are now available at all three of the system’s walk-in clinics in Niles, St. Joseph and Watervliet, during normal business hours, including evenings and weekends.
Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson (18 and up) vaccines will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday, starting next week, at the Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph.
Individuals ages 12 to 15 require a parent or guardian to be present at the vaccination and provide signed consent. Individuals ages 16 or 17 do not need a parent or guardian present but must have signed consent to receive the vaccination.
No appointments are needed, but can be made for the Center for Outpatient Services either online at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/vaccine or by calling 800-525-3526.
League of Women to host presentation
BRIDGMAN — The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties will host a public meeting called “Current Issues in Immigration,” at 6 p.m. June 10 at Lake Township Park in Bridgman. Presenting the program will be Mary Meg McCarthy and Richard Klawiter.
McCarthy is the executive director of the National Immigrant Justice Center, one of the nation’s preeminent immigrant and human rights advocacy organizations. McCarthy is an internationally recognized immigration law expert who’s testified before Congress and at the United Nations.
Klawiter is a lawyer whose work includes representing families on immigration matters, as well as asylum and family reunification matters, and representing indigent tenants in eviction court.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that never endorses or opposes candidates or political parties. LWV influences public policy through education and advocacy.