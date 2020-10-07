Cass Co. sees 'frustrating' increase in cases
Berrien County added 13 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new recoveries Tuesday. No new deaths were recorded.
With deaths and recoveries, the county has about 117 active COVID-19 cases. That's down from 126 on Monday and up from 85 last Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 15 COVID-19 patients Tuesday. That’s the same as on Monday and up from 12 last Tuesday.
Van Buren County added five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while Cass County added eight. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
Van Buren Cass District Health Department officials said in a statement Tuesday that the recent increase of new COVID-19 cases in Cass County is due to lack of personal prevention measures and community gatherings/events.
"While this reality can be frustrating, it also means it is within our collective abilities to control," the health department wrote.