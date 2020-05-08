HARTFORD — The Hartford City Commission will become one of the first bodies in Southwest Michigan to meet again in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Clerk RoxAnn Rodney-Isbrecht said the in-person meeting set for Monday night was deemed essential to discuss and approve ballot language for the August election, and because city commissioners and staff do not have the technology to run an effective electronic meeting for all commissioners and staff required to attend.
The ballot language is for the city’s fire millage, which needs to be renewed in August. The deadline to submit ballot language is Tuesday.
Monday’s meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 19 W. Main St., Hartford.
Rodney-Isbrecht said the room is set up to practice social distancing as much as possible.
She said city staff are still investigating ways for the public to observe/call into the meeting if people do not feel comfortable attending in person.
In addition to the fire millage, items on the agenda include approving the city’s recreational marijuana ordinance, plus holding a public hearing on the city’s 2020-2021 budget.