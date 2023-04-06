BRIDGMAN — A 39-year-old Gary, Ind., man was killed Tuesday when he lost control of the car he was driving on Interstate 94 and crashed into a tree, according to a news release from Michigan State Police Niles post.
The crash at 5:42 p.m. near mile marker 16 in Lake Township occurred when the unidentified driver, headed westbound and driving a Chevy Equinox, passed another vehicle, then struck the rear of a third vehicle – a Subura Crosstrek SUV – when he returned to his initial lane, police said. The collision caused the Equinox to veer off the roadway, where it struck a tree.