BENTON HARBOR — In an effort to help Michiganders who are having difficulty playing their electric bill, Indiana Michigan Power is providing $25,000 to the Michigan Energy Share Program.
Michigan customers can apply at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, based in Benton Harbor, by calling 925-9077. The agency also administers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, among other programs that provide assistance to customers.
“Indiana Michigan Power understands that many of our Michigan customers are experiencing significant financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic, and I&M is committed to helping our valued customers throughout these uncertain times,” said Toby Thomas, I&M president and chief operating officer, in a news release.
To qualify for the Energy Share Program, customers must have a past-due bill and meet certain income guidelines.
While some energy assistance programs set income eligibility at 200 percent of the federal poverty level, the Michigan Energy Share Program will have an eligibility of up to 250 percent through the end of the year.
A family of four may qualify if they earn below $65,500 per year, or $5,458 per month. The maximum grant to a family is $350.
“We understand that some customers who have never sought assistance from social service agencies may be in a position where they will have difficulty paying their bill,” Thomas said. “We encourage eligible customers to contact the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency to see if they qualify for this assistance from I&M.”