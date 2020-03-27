ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging has set up an info-line to help senior citizens receive the help they need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“With older adults at higher risk of serious illness due to COVID-19, and being encouraged not to go out, it is important that we connect, identify, and meet, the needs of those who have no choice but to remain home,” said AAA Chief Operating Officer Christine Vanlandingham in a news release. “Many of them have highly specific needs that are not being taken care of.”
The 24-hour info-line is 800-654-2810. It is staffed with aging and disability experts able to provide answers and resources specific to local seniors’ needs.
The agency serves people over the age of 60 in the counties of Berrien, Van Buren and Cass.
The agency is also accepting donations, which allow staff, or screened volunteers, to purchase goods specific to what local seniors need and will provide for safe delivery, reducing the risk and possibility of exposure. Visit areaagencyonaging.org /donate, to offer a donation.
Area Agency on Aging is currently working on a volunteer structure that will offer even greater support to area seniors during this time. The agency will announce this information within the next week on its social media pages. For more information, go to: areaagencyon aging.org.