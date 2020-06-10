BANGOR — COVID-19 testing is expanding even further in Southwest Michigan.
InterCare Community Health Network, headquartered in Bangor, recently received supplemental funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration to expand its capacity to test for COVID-19 for the next year, according to a news release.
The expanded testing program will consist of three mobile teams to cover its four-county service area, Berrien, Van Buren, Allegan, and Ottawa counties.
Drive-thru testing will be available in each county on a daily basis both at InterCare’s clinic sites, as well as at various community locations such as workplaces, apartment complexes and senior centers.
InterCare will bring its mobile unit to several locations in Berrien County in the next few weeks in an attempt to do mass COVID-19 testing at area apartment complexes.
Four testing events have already been scheduled. They are set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor; Friday at Baric Village Apartments in Benton Harbor; June 17 at Blossom Acres Apartments in Benton Township; and June 24 at Plaza Manor Apartments in Benton Township.
To get tested for COVID-19, people are not required to have a doctor’s order and do not have to be an InterCare patient. For more information, call 855-869-6900.
To set up a COVID-19 testing event at your business or organization, contact Ryan Grinnell, director of operations at rgrinnell@intercare.org.
Tuesday count update
Berrien County gained one COVID-19 death Tuesday, as well as two cases and 19 recoveries.
The county now has recorded 57 total deaths, 663 cases and 563 recoveries. This means there are only about 43 active COVID-19 cases in the county now, 18 less than on Monday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating four COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning.
Van Buren County added one COVID-19 case Tuesday, while Cass County added none.
More local COVID-19 numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.