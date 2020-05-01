BANGOR — InterCare Community Health Network has expanded the number of locations where it offers drive-thru testing for COVID-19 virus.
The health network launched new sites this week at their health clinics in Bangor and Pullman, to add to their drive-thru test site in Benton Harbor.
The Bangor clinic will conduct drive-thru tests from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Drive-thru testing is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pullman clinic.
People do not have to obtain a lab order from their physician before coming to be tested, according Judy Rayman, chief operating officer for InterCare.
“We are encouraging everyone to contact their primary care provider to get a lab order so their provider is aware of their health concerns, however, it is not required,” she said.
If people can’t get a lab order or don’t have a regular medical provider, InterCare staff will assess them and test them for COVID-19 if they meet testing criteria. People who don’t have insurance will not be charged for testing.
The following people qualify for testing: individuals with mild symptoms (known or unknown exposure); critical infrastructure workers with symptoms; critical infrastructure workers without symptoms, but with known exposure to the virus; first responders with symptoms; individuals living in long-term care facilities with mild symptoms; individuals living in communal living arrangements with mild symptoms; individuals over age 65 with symptoms; and patients with underlying health conditions with symptoms.
The following people would not be tested: individuals without symptoms who are not reporting to work in-person; asymptomatic family members of health care workers with exposure to the virus, and family members of a COVID-19 individual without symptoms.
With InterCare opening a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Van Buren County, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department officials anticipate the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases will rise.
“As we have seen across the state, when testing increases so do the number of positive cases. With this in mind, we anticipate the same,” said Danielle Persky, director of health promotion for the health department. “However, until we understand what volume is coming through the InterCare drive-thru testing site in Bangor, it’s hard to say for certain.”