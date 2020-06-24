A nine-part series on the theology of migration will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, sponsored by the Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan.
Christine Sauve, director of Welcoming Michigan, will present an overview of what a welcoming community looks like, according to a news release.
A three-part series on this topic was canceled earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on how to attend each session will be posted on the group’s website, www.swmichinterfaith.org, and Facebook page. When permitted, the series will start meeting in person.
The series is cosponsored by the Berrien Immigrant Solidarity Network.
At 6 p.m. July 29, an assessment of the different faith traditions on migration will be presented by Dr. Clark Gilpin, dean emeritus of the University of Chicago Divinity School and a Southwest Michigan resident.
“Stories of migration are a key component of our spiritual traditions and therefore become a key aspect of our spiritual identity,” Gilpin said in the news release.
The Rev. Darlene Kuhn, pastor at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator in Harbert, said people of faith have always welcomed the foreigner.
“This hallmark was also adopted by the United States with the powerful symbol of the Statue of Liberty,” she said in the news release. “It’s important that we learn about our faith traditions on migration and migrants.”
The Rev. Leo Cartagena, pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Buchanan and St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Berrien Springs, encourages participation in this series.
“People of faith have been shaped by journeys of migration, beginning with the Exodus,” he said in the news release. “It’s important that we learn what current experiences of migration can teach us.”
Other topics include:
- September: “Has the US Worn Out its Welcome? What do we need to know going into the November election?”
- October: “Migrants – Our Neighbors.” Session A – book discussion on “Tell Me How It Ends by Valeria Luiselli,” led by Tatiana Reinoza, associate professor, Notre Dame University. Session B on “Harvest Home Interfaith Service.”
- November: “Syria – A Global Case Study.” Session A – book discussion on “We Crossed a Bridge and It Trembled: Voices from Syria” by Wendy Pearlman. Session B – Discussion with Shadi Martini, executive director, Multifaith Alliance for Syria.
- January: “Refugee Festivals of Faith: Epiphany, Passover, Hijra”
- March: “Climate Migrants.”