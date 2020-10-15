Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan is hosting a virtual Celebration of the Harvest at 6 p.m. Wednesday to honor the harvest and the harvesters locally and around the world.
The program will recognize the vital role of migrant workers and threats to their well being, according to a press release from Interfaith Action.
A Zoom link to the event will be posted on swmichinterfaith.org.
Donations such as beans, rice, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and shampoo are being collected for low income migrant workers and family farmers.
Collection locations include: All Saints Episcopal, Saugatuck; First Congregational UCC, South Haven; First Presbyterian, Benton Harbor; First Congregational UCC, St. Joseph; Berrien Unitarian Fellowship, Stevensville; Zion UCC, Baroda; Harbert Community Church, Sawyer; Three Oaks United Methodist; St. Mary’s Catholic, Niles; St. Gabriel Catholic, Berrien Springs; and St. Anthony Catholic, Buchanan.
The event will include speakers from Christian, Muslim and Jewish perspectives. Featured presenters include: Sister Florence Deacon, justice coordinator for the Sisters of the Holy Cross at Notre Dame; Marcy Hamilton, deputy director for the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission; and Eva Alvarez, policy director for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.