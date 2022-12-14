ST. JOSEPH — Olivia Ippel was crowned Miss St. Joseph over the weekend.
Olivia, a senior at St. Joseph High School, is the daughter of Abby and Ted Ippel.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year school to study elementary education to become a kindergarten teacher. Olivia said she danced for 10 years, participating in jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical and hip hop. She also runs varsity cross-country and track.
The first runner-up was Abigail Kalin and second runner-up was Sydney Youngstedt. Reagan Igoe was chosen as Miss Congeniality.
Mr. St. Joseph representatives Juswin Judge and Declan Finnigan will join Olivia at the Miss Blossomtime pageant.