My teenager is supposed to get her driver’s license on her 16th birthday next month. I realize that might not happen in May, but she will get it as soon as this order is lifted. With the stay-at-home order, can we take her driving to get her driving hours completed?
Kelly, St. Joseph
Kelly,
As always I appreciate you taking the time to inquire about this issue. I’d just like to start by clarifying that we as police officers, will not be conducting traffic stops on vehicles for the sole purpose of ensuring that you are complying with the stay-at-home order. If you are stopped by a police officer for another reason we will inquire about the purpose of your trip.
The goal of the executive stay-at-home order is to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus from person to person. Assuming that you and your daughter are already “quarantining” within the same household, I see no issue with taking your daughter out to complete her required driving hours. I’d simply recommend that when you and your daughter are out driving to keep with you some paperwork that outlines the reason for your trip (i.e. hours log etc.) to present to a police officer upon request.
I hope this answers your question and if you have any other questions feel free to inquire with our police department at any time.