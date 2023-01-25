A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast is heading east a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage and injured three people. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a rare tornado emergency for the Houston area and substantial damage was reported east of the city. A tornado also injured three people in Louisiana. On Wednesday, the storm is expected to bring damaging winds to parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Winter weather advisories stretched from southern Missouri to Maine, with areas of New England expected to see 8 to 12 inches of snow.