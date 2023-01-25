25 years ago – 1998
Road building and other construction activity helped boost commodity shipments by nearly one-fifth at the St. Joseph River Harbor last year. The three commercial docks on the harbor handled 681,771 tons of commodities in 1997.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$5.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Online Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Online Access
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Online Access
|$60.00
|for 180 days
|12 Month Online Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$5.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Online Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months Online Access
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months Online Access
|$60.00
|for 180 days
|12 Month Online Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 8:27 am
Road building and other construction activity helped boost commodity shipments by nearly one-fifth at the St. Joseph River Harbor last year. The three commercial docks on the harbor handled 681,771 tons of commodities in 1997.
Outdoor activities, dining, entertainment and lodging in Southwest Michigan