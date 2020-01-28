25 years ago – 1995
The new Berrien-Pipestone Townships-Eau Claire Fire Station at the corner of Main and Fourth streets in Eau Claire will be dedicated in a ceremony at 2 p.m. tomorrow, Fire Chief Brad Hocking said.
The $208,000 pre-engineered steel station contains a large training room, two offices, a kitchen area, a separate radio room and a bay area large enough for four trucks, plus men’s and women’s shower and locker rooms. “This building will meet our needs for many years to come,” the chief said.
35 years ago – 1985
Fonda Mason was named Miss Eau Claire, (with first runner-up Denise Mitchell and second runner-up Joy Webber), Juliann Lockey was named Miss Cassopolis (with first runner-up Beth Adam and second runner-up Glendora Evans) and Cheryl Brenneman was crowned Miss South Haven (with first runner-up Nina Polk and second runner-up Rebecca Dotson) in local weekend queen contests.
50 years ago – 1970
The River Valley School Board approved the sale Monday night of the Lakeside School building and property. The Lakeside Association sought a delay in the sale to allow a vote by Chikaming Township residents regarding purchase of the building. The school has not been used for the past three years. Three River Valley residents purchased the building and property with a bid of $3,000.