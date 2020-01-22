25 years ago – 1995
The Fort Miami Heritage Society is taking its time to decide the best option for replacing their burned-out headquarters at the Landmark Center in St. Joseph. In the meantime, structural engineers will assess the building’s remains at Market and Main streets for soundness.
The old books and documents, stored in the basement, suffered water damage when firefighters put out the Dec. 28 blaze that destroyed the roof and main floor, and are being kept in freezers until they can be properly restored.
35 years ago – 1985
The Boy Scouts of America are observing the 75th anniversary of scouting by doing more good deeds. Scouts nationwide are participating in a “Good Turn Project” of collecting food for the needy. Scouts in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties early this month started collecting non-perishable goods which they hope will produce a “mountain of food” at the Orchards Mall in Benton Township on Feb. 2, when a diamond anniversary celebration will be held.
50 years ago – 1970
Southwestern Michigan College has received approval from the State Board of Nursing to operate an associate degree program.
Dr. Stanley Hergenroeder, SMC president, said the college will offer nursing classes next semester. SMC currently has a program for licensed practical nurses, but need for a program to provide registered nurses for area hospitals was indicated by community interest.