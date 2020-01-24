25 years ago – 1995
History was made last night when the first black woman was named to the Niles City Council. Council chambers were filled with friends and family members as longtime community leader Georgia Boggs was named to the council to fill the vacancy created when Mark Crocker resigned two weeks ago. Boggs will serve the reminder of the term which expires in November.
35 years ago – 1985
Dorothy McGrath, 61, owner and operator of McGrath’s Restaurant, Stevensville, died this morning at her home, following a long illness.
Dorothy and her husband, Thomas McGrath, opened a roadside fruit stand in 1953 which evolved into Dot and Tom’s Foot Long Drive-In. In 1970 they opened McGrath’s Restaurant at the same location and added the Old Maple Beer Garden in 1975.
50 years ago – 1970
As the result of a contract dispute, St. Joseph school bus drivers are refusing to haul the district’s athletic teams to out-of-town contests. School authorities are using a local charter service to make the trips.
According to Dennis Percy, the district’s business manager, the drivers, through their attorney Roccy DeFrancesco, have filed a grievance questioning the right of the district to use outside carriers after the district chartered an Indiana Motor bus to take the swim team to Culver Military Institute in Culver, Ind., two weeks ago.