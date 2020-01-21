25 years ago – 1995
The Rev. Robert Weikart will celebrate his 25th year as a minister this weekend. He has been pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph since 1990. Church members, family and friends are honoring Weikart at a banquet today, as well as during the morning services Sunday. He is also administrative pastor of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton, Mich.
35 years ago – 1985
Vicki Noll, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wally Noll of St. Joseph, and a senior at St. Joseph High School, was crowned Miss St. Joseph 1985. Selected from a field of 23 contestants, she would like to major in business administration in college and eventually work in the travel and tourism field. Paula Tomasini was first runner-up, and Marsha Ann Mahon was second runner-up.
50 years ago – 1970
No one is quite sure who is heading up Hartford city government. Ray Knapp, elected as mayor in November, is vacationing in Arizona for two months. Edison Harley, a veteran councilman, had been appointed mayor pro-tem, but he died last week. At Knapp’s request, John Laman, a former mayor, agreed to take on the duties of major pro-tem, but nothing ever was made official by his fellow councilmen. The appointment of a mayor pro-tem is in limbo pending the council’s next meeting.